LA Times Today: ‘Simone Biles Rising’ director talks about documenting Biles’ Paris comeback

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals. After pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics, she returned to the games in dominant fashion in Paris this summer – taking home four medals.



Director Katie Walsh captured Biles’s journey in a four-part Netflix docuseries, “Simone Biles Rising.”