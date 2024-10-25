LA Times Today: Years after freeway’s demise, L.A. renters are buying state-owned homes

It was a freeway that had been planned for decades, but never built. Many of the homes that Caltrans bought with the intention of tearing down have stood empty – boarded up and in decay. Some were rented out.



But now, six years after the freeway was officially declared dead, there’s a chance to bring the neighborhood back to life.



Lisa McRee talked with longtime resident Patricia Payan and L.A. Times reporter Liam Dillon.