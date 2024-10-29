LA Times Today: An American Southwest road trip to find the political soul of Latinos

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

There’s been a lot of talk about the Latino vote and how it could be crucial in the presidential election. But what is the Latino vote, really? Latino voters come from many different places and backgrounds with different viewpoints.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano went on a road trip, traveling around the southwestern U.S., talking to voters to understand their hopes, fears and dreams.