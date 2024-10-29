LA Times Today: This magical Amtrak ride to New Mexico belongs on your winter bucket list

Albuquerque is only a two-hour flight from L.A., but if you want to experience the sweeping landscapes of the southwest, consider taking the train instead.



Amtrak’s southwest chief offers views like no other. Travel writer Jean Trinh wrote about the magical train ride to New Mexico and why you should add it to your winter travel bucket list.