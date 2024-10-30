LA Times Today: L.A. Kickers players finally get their long-deserved U.S. Open Cup tribute

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Soccer is now the fourth most popular sport in America. But in 1964, the game was mostly an afterthought in the U.S. That’s when a soccer team from L.A. – the L.A. Kickers – won the U.S. Open Cup trophy. It took place in front of a handful of people at an old baseball stadium in south la.



Now, 60 years later, the members of that championship team have finally gotten the recognition they deserve.



L.A. Times sports writer Kevin Baxter joined Kelvin Washington with more.