Mom-and-pop party supply store to close after 90 years

After nearly a century of providing party essentials for countless family celebrations, Vine American on Melrose Avenue prepares to close before the end of the year.

After 90 years of supplying Los Angeles with decorations for the seasons, graduations, weddings and birthdays, Vine American prepares to close its doors.



Owner Leslie Macias, who has worked at the shop for 45 years, learned from a customer that the 5969 Melrose Ave. property was put up for sale by the building’s owner.



Business has been rocky since the pandemic, which she says pulled many of her would-be customers away and toward online retailers.



Making matters worse, the entertainment industry’s steady decline as well as the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023 unexpectedly hit Vine American, which had been a frequent stop for set dressers on family productions.



Now, finances are so bad that Macias is behind on rent and is being sued by her landlord.



Over the course of its 90 years, Vine American supplied seasonal festivities for generations that came through its doors. The store’s stock is being liquidated, with most of its items on sale leading up to its planned closure on Nov. 30.