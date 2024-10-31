LA Times Today: A surf gang at Lunada Bay harassed outsiders for decades. Can anything stop them?

Palos Verdes Estates is known for its panoramic ocean views and pristine beaches. But over decades, a local surf gang called the “Bay Boys” has given the city a reputation for being openly hostile to visitors.



Now there’s a legal settlement that’s supposed to change that. But will it?



L.A. Times staff writer Clara Harter joined Lisa McRee with more.