LA Times Today: Patt Says: UCLA baby book collection gives insight into past generations

Baby books have been around for more than a century, memory books of your little one’s first tooth, first word, first steps.



But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison learned, those books have more than just sentimental value. Scientists can study them to learn about generations past and present.



Here’s what Patt says.