LA Times Today: Los Angeles has to rezone the entire city. Why are officials protecting single-family-home neighborhoods?

Los Angeles needs to add 250,000 new homes by the end of the decade. But nearly three quarters of the city may be declared off limits. So where will those homes go?



Liam Dillon writes about housing for the Times and joined us to talk about L.A.’s re-zoning problem.