LA Times Today: How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly used his empire and employees to ‘get his way’ with women

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

More accusers have come forward, alleging acts of sexual depravity by Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Since November, Combs or his associates have been sued at least 18 times. This is in addition to federal criminal charges of sex trafficking. One woman claims she was forced to participate in “grotesque, inexcusable, exploitative and criminal” activities at Diddy’s parties.



L.A. Times music writer August Brown reports that Combs was allegedly aided and abetted by a vast network of executives, associates and staff.