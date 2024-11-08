LA Times Today: Revival of L.A. record store Licorice Pizza serves a slice of vinyl nostalgia

If you were a teenager growing up in southern California in the 1970s and 80s, there’s a good chance you spent time at a record store called Licorice Pizza. At one point, there were 34 of them until they were sold in the 80s.



But now Licorice Pizza is being revived by music producer Kerry Brown.