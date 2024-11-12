American Seams

The stories of three quilters combine to reveal an intimate portrait of rural women in the American West. Featuring Brenda Bailey, Sara Buscaglia, and Susan “Traditional Woman” Hudson.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

My grandmother was an avid quilter. I have memories of her sunroom crowded with piles of fabric, antique sewing machines and talk of her ongoing projects and quilting groups. As a filmmaker, I wanted to capture her passion for her practice, but missed that opportunity when she passed away in 2023. Soon after, the idea for “American Seams” was born as a way to explore her legacy in my life.



“American Seams” captures the stories of three quilters. These women are geographically located throughout the Intermountain West, starting with my neighbor in rural Utah, another in rural Colorado and the third in Navajo Nation. These women carry a matriarchal responsibility as keepers of people, land and culture. They developed their art through the metamorphosis of motherhood and domestic responsibilities, and use quilting to support their survival.



With this film, I wanted to simulate the richness of experiencing a quilt while referencing the films of Julia Reichert, Maya Deren and Pat Ferrero. As each woman has a different approach to quilting, each vignette has its own style as well. The importance of interior and exterior places, the motif of hands and the denouement of quilt portraits create a visual story of what it means to me to be a woman in the contemporary American West.