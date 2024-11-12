LA Times Today: Another Beyoncé vs. Taylor Swift showdown looms at the 2025 Grammys

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” racked up 11 Grammy nominations on Friday, including Album of the Year. She’s been nominated in Grammys’ biggest category five times, but has never won. Also nominated is Taylor Swift, who beat Beyoncé for Album of the Year when they first faced off in 2010.



As L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood reports – another showdown is looming.