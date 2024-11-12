LA Times Today: Another Beyoncé vs. Taylor Swift showdown looms at the 2025 Grammys
Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” racked up 11 Grammy nominations on Friday, including Album of the Year. She’s been nominated in Grammys’ biggest category five times, but has never won. Also nominated is Taylor Swift, who beat Beyoncé for Album of the Year when they first faced off in 2010.
As L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood reports – another showdown is looming.
