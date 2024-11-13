LA Times Today: The latest info on California’s $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers — higher pay, no job losses and minimal price hikes

When California’s fast-food restaurants were required to raise wages to $20, they were alarmed. There were grim warnings of job cuts and large price hikes for customers.



Now, six months after the fast food worker pay bump went into effect, the data is in. L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik wrote about how the gloom and doom predictions didn’t come to pass.