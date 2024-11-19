Ellenville, N.Y. fire damage

During filming for an HBO mini-series, a fire destroyed an Ellenville, N.Y., auto dealership that was being used as a set for an HBO mini-series, “I Know this Much is True,” starring Mark Ruffalo. The May 2019 fire divided the small village, incinerated prop cars and badly damaged mobile homes on the periphery of the property. The families living in those homes are seeking compensation for their alleged damages. HBO has denied responsibility.