Ellenville, N.Y. fire damage
During filming for an HBO mini-series, a fire destroyed an Ellenville, N.Y., auto dealership that was being used as a set for an HBO mini-series, “I Know this Much is True,” starring Mark Ruffalo. The May 2019 fire divided the small village, incinerated prop cars and badly damaged mobile homes on the periphery of the property. The families living in those homes are seeking compensation for their alleged damages. HBO has denied responsibility.
Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.