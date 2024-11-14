LA Times Today: Why these Korean Americans are leaving the U.S. to return to their homeland
Beginning in the mid-1960s, millions of South Koreans immigrated to the U.S. One of the largest Korean-American communities flourished right here in L.A. Now decades later, some Korean-Americans are pulling up stakes and returning to a homeland that has been completely transformed.
L.A. Times Seoul correspondent Max Kim wrote about this reverse migration.
