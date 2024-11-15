LA Times Today: Behind the music of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Back in the 1980s, “Back to the Future” and its two sequels were giant film hits. Now, the Broadway musical is playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, this production took longer to bring to the stage than all three films took to make.



Its success is due to the partnership between the film’s composer, Alan Silvestri, and music producer Glen Ballard, who collaborated on the music and lyrics for the production.