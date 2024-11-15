LA Times Today: He is the Shoe Surgeon to LeBron, Usher and other stars. Nike says he’s gone too far
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
When LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Nike collaborated with a hot shoe designer to commemorate the milestone with a one- of-a-kind customized pair of kicks.
Now, Nike’s suing the so-called Shoe Surgeon for $60 million.
Business reporter Andrea Chang writes about wealth and celebrity brands and joined Lisa McRee with more.
Now, Nike’s suing the so-called Shoe Surgeon for $60 million.
Business reporter Andrea Chang writes about wealth and celebrity brands and joined Lisa McRee with more.