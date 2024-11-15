LA Times Today: He is the Shoe Surgeon to LeBron, Usher and other stars. Nike says he’s gone too far

When LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Nike collaborated with a hot shoe designer to commemorate the milestone with a one- of-a-kind customized pair of kicks.



Now, Nike’s suing the so-called Shoe Surgeon for $60 million.



Business reporter Andrea Chang writes about wealth and celebrity brands and joined Lisa McRee with more.