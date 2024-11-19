LA Times Today: ‘Sideways’ turns 20. A generation later, are the kids drinking Merlot?

Merlot had its moment of fame – and became the butt of jokes – in the movie “Sideways.”



The film was set in California’s Santa Ynez Valley. It starred Paul Giamatti and Thomas Hayden Church and was directed by Alexander Payne. Believe it or not, that film is now 20 years old.



L.A. Times contributor, Heather Platt, joined Lisa McRee to celebrate the movie and to return to that age-old question: Pinot noir or merlot?