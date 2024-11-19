Advertisement
LA Times Today: A California hospital told her family she left. Her body was found in cold storage months later, suit says
LA Times Today: A California hospital told her family she left. Her body was found in cold storage months later, suit says

A 31-year-old woman checked herself into a Sacramento area hospital after having a diabetic episode, just to be safe. For nearly a year, her family frantically searched for her after she seemed to have just vanished.

L.A. Times reporter Salvador Hernandez joined Lisa McRee with more on this mystery.
