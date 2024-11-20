LA Times Today: Gen Alpha kids are obsessed with skin care thanks to ‘skinfluencers’ and TikTok. Some adults are concerned

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Thanks to TikTok and the world of influencers, pre-teens are becoming obsessed with skincare products like cleansers, moisturizers and in some case, anti-wrinkle creams and peels! Too young you say?



L.A. Times business reporter, Andrea Chang wrote about one young skinfluencer and the grownup concerns about marketing adult skincare products to children.