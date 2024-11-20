LA Times Today: Gen Alpha kids are obsessed with skin care thanks to ‘skinfluencers’ and TikTok. Some adults are concerned
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
Thanks to TikTok and the world of influencers, pre-teens are becoming obsessed with skincare products like cleansers, moisturizers and in some case, anti-wrinkle creams and peels! Too young you say?
L.A. Times business reporter, Andrea Chang wrote about one young skinfluencer and the grownup concerns about marketing adult skincare products to children.
L.A. Times business reporter, Andrea Chang wrote about one young skinfluencer and the grownup concerns about marketing adult skincare products to children.