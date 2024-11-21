LA Times Today: Behind the hauntingly beautiful puppetry in ‘Life & Times of Michael K’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1

Handspring Puppet Company is known for its groundbreaking productions of War Horse and Little Amal.



Now, it’s partnered with Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre to produce an adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel “Life & Times of Michael K.” It’s playing this weekend at the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.



It’s about a humble man on an epic journey through a mythical, war torn South Africa. But what makes this production so remarkable is that the show’s lead, Michael K, is a puppet.