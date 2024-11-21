LA Times Today: How Redondo Beach brought its homeless numbers to ‘functionally zero’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Redondo Beach is famous for its surfing, beach volleyball and coastal living. And like so many other cities, it struggles with homelessness. But an aggressive new program is reducing the number of homeless people on the street to “functionally zero.” So could it work in other cities?



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee with some answers.