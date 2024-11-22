Harper Steele on life post election

At the 2024 Governors Awards, writer Harper Steele discussed the Queer community’s reaction to the election results.

Asked for her thoughts on the 2024 election results, trans writer Harper Steele said the Queer community is “ready for whatever comes our way” in 2025.



Steele was in attendance at the 2024 Governors Awards alongside “Will & Harper” director Josh Greenbaum. Their new documentary, “Will & Harper,” now on @netflix, follows former “Saturday Night Live” colleagues Will Ferrell and Harper Steele on a cross-country road trip as they unpack Steele’s 2022 coming out as a trans woman.



Along the way, Ferrell and Steele meet Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a supporter of anti-trans legislation; connect with the trans community in Peoria, Ill.; suffer hateful trolling in Texas; and experience the unexpectedly warm embrace of dive bar patrons in Oklahoma. Within the structure of an absurdist buddy comedy from the goofballs who brought you “SNL” sketches like “Oops! I Crapped My Pants” and “More Cowbell,” the film, launching Friday on Netflix, offers one of American pop culture’s most successful portraits to date of the contemporary trans experience — unafraid to answer “all the questions you’re not supposed to ask trans people.”