LA Times Today: L.A.’s. new graffiti wars: A bold generation of taggers hitting high-profile targets

Call it art or call it vandalism – graffiti can be found on nearly every street in L.A. But there’s been a change in the city’s graffiti culture. The targets of the taggers have gotten much bigger as street artists try to make a name for themselves.



L.A. Times reporter Nathan Solis wrote about L.A.’s newest graffiti wars.