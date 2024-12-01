The 2024 Inspirational Women Awards was on Thursday, November 14

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

On November 14, LA Times Studios hosted our annual inspirational women’s event to celebrate achievements from female entrepreneurs, creatives and executives. The event was packed with thought-provoking panels and some incredible speakers, including founder and CEO of Core Organics Miranda Kerr and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, Melody Hobson.



The evenings award ceremony honored over 300 nominees with notable winners, including Entrepreneur of the Year Rea Ann Silva, Chairman of Universal Studio Group Pearlena Igbokwe, and Group President, Merger & Acquisitions, Business Development and West Coast HQ for L’Oreal Carol Hamilton. The Inspirational Women magazine drops on December 15th so make sure to grab a copy to keep celebrating women in business.