LA Times Today: Sex tourism in Indonesia sells itself as Islamic temporary marriage

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

They’re called “pleasure marriages:” temporary, contractual marriages that have become a common Islamic practice in Indonesia. It’s also known as sex tourism. It’s how some women there survive.



L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang joined Lisa McRee with more.