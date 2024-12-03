Advertisement
LA Times Today: Sex tourism in Indonesia sells itself as Islamic temporary marriage

They’re called “pleasure marriages:” temporary, contractual marriages that have become a common Islamic practice in Indonesia. It’s also known as sex tourism. It’s how some women there survive.

L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang joined Lisa McRee with more.
