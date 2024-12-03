The ‘most beautiful Taco Bell in the world’ faces California’s rising sea
The Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica, Calif., sits at the front line of California’s sea-level rise challenge.
This Taco Bell Cantina in the small town of Pacifica sits on prime, but risky, real estate: the beach. As oil and gas pollution continues to warm our oceans and heat the planet, living with or against the rising sea is front of mind for the Northern California town. L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal visited the Taco Bell Cantina to learn more about the challenges confronting Pacifica as well as other coastal communities across the state.