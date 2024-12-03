Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:47
The ‘most beautiful Taco Bell in the world’ faces California’s rising sea
Climate & Environment

The ‘most beautiful Taco Bell in the world’ faces California’s rising sea

The Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica, Calif., sits at the front line of California’s sea-level rise challenge.

By Safi Nazzal
Share via
This Taco Bell Cantina in the small town of Pacifica sits on prime, but risky, real estate: the beach. As oil and gas pollution continues to warm our oceans and heat the planet, living with or against the rising sea is front of mind for the Northern California town. L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal visited the Taco Bell Cantina to learn more about the challenges confronting Pacifica as well as other coastal communities across the state.
Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement