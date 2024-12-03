LA Times Today: ‘Planetwalker’ documentary recounts the life of John Francis and his silent trek across America

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For nearly 20 years, John Francis didn’t speak -- not a word -- and spent that time wandering silently across the country. His journey is the subject of an L.A. Times Short Doc called “Planetwalker.”



John Francis is speaking now and joined Lisa McRee to share what he’s learned during a life of listening.