LA Times Today: South Korean president declares martial law, then backs down amid calls for his impeachment

Hundreds of protesters in Seoul called for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after he attempted to impose martial law to squelch his critics. For the South Koreans, the political drama is a chilling reminder of that nation’s not so distant authoritarian past. And for the U.S., a tremor in the relationship with one of our most important allies in Asia.



Professor Namhee Lee of UCLA’s Center for Korean Studies joined Lisa McRee with more.