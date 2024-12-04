LA Times Today: Charles Manson admits involvement in pre-1969 killings in unearthed prison phone call in new docuseries

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1

A new three-part docuseries about Charles Manson airing on Peacock called “Making Manson” reveals hours of taped conversations never heard before. The series examines Manson’s childhood, his time in prison, and other surprising revelations... Including a chilling confession.



Billie Mintz directed “Making Manson” and joined Lisa McRee.