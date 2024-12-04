LA Times Today: Can anything slow fast fashion down? Lawmakers are giving it a go

Fast fashion brands like Brandy Melville, Shein and Zara have found success selling runway-inspired, trendy clothes at affordable prices. But so few of those clothes ever get recycled. And that has a huge environmental impact.



L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang wrote about how some governments are trying to slow down the fast fashion industry.