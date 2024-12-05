LA Times Today: They said a bear attacked their Rolls Royce. But the real culprit was even stranger
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
A home security camera caught a bear breaking into a Rolls Royce and destroying its interior. But sometimes, not everything is what it seems.
L.A. Times reporter Clara Harter joined Lisa McRee with the story.
L.A. Times reporter Clara Harter joined Lisa McRee with the story.