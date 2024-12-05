Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:05
LA Times Today: They said a bear attacked their Rolls Royce. But the real culprit was even stranger
California

LA Times Today: They said a bear attacked their Rolls Royce. But the real culprit was even stranger

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via
A home security camera caught a bear breaking into a Rolls Royce and destroying its interior. But sometimes, not everything is what it seems.

L.A. Times reporter Clara Harter joined Lisa McRee with the story.
CaliforniaLA Times Today
Advertisement