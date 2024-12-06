LA Times Today: Smuggled out of a Santa Monica safe, the top-secret documents that changed American history

In 1971, batches of stolen government documents were published in newspapers across the country. They came to be known as the pentagon papers and they changed the public’s perception about the Vietnam War and the U.S. government.



The documents were leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, who eventually faced an espionage trial here in Los Angeles.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the Ellsberg case for his series “Crimes of the Times,” and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.