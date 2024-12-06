LA Times Today: A new documentary reveals lessons and universal truths in “A Swim Lesson”

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

A new L.A. Times short documentary called “A Swim Lesson” shows the joys and challenges of children learning to swim. But it reveals so much more about the human spirit and the courage in facing challenge and adversity.



The film is co-directed by actress and film maker Rashida Jones, known for her roles on “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”



Rashida Jones and her co-director Will McCormack, joined Lisa McRee on L.A. Times Today to talk about the film.