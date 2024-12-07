How California plans to protect the Western Joshua tree
A sweeping conservation plan addresses the iconic high desert plant’s imperiled future.
Share via
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has unveiled a sweeping survival plan for the imperiled Western Joshua tree.
The draft plan recommends prioritizing conservation in areas where these iconic, twirling succulent plants have the best chance of thriving in a hotter, drier future shaped by climate change.
A new coalition of nonprofits and government agencies — including the Native American Land Conservancy and the National Park Service — is leading this effort, starting with a statewide monitoring project led by the U.S. Geological Survey.
LA Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Times environment reporter Alex Wigglesworth to discuss efforts to protect this keystone desert species.
The draft plan recommends prioritizing conservation in areas where these iconic, twirling succulent plants have the best chance of thriving in a hotter, drier future shaped by climate change.
A new coalition of nonprofits and government agencies — including the Native American Land Conservancy and the National Park Service — is leading this effort, starting with a statewide monitoring project led by the U.S. Geological Survey.
LA Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Times environment reporter Alex Wigglesworth to discuss efforts to protect this keystone desert species.