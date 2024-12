How California plans to protect the Western Joshua tree

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has unveiled a sweeping survival plan for the imperiled Western Joshua tree.The draft plan recommends prioritizing conservation in areas where these iconic, twirling succulent plants have the best chance of thriving in a hotter, drier future shaped by climate change.A new coalition of nonprofits and government agencies — including the Native American Land Conservancy and the National Park Service — is leading this effort, starting with a statewide monitoring project led by the U.S. Geological Survey.LA Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Times environment reporter Alex Wigglesworth to discuss efforts to protect this keystone desert species.