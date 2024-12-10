Adrien Brody answers Very Important Questions

Adrien Brody sat down with The Times to answer our Very Important Questions about making beats, the World Series, his latest film “The Brutalist” and more.



According to A24 , “The Brutalist” follows “visionary architect László Toth,” played by Brody, “who escapes post-war Europe and arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…”



“The Brutalist” is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.



