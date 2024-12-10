Advertisement
Adrien Brody answers Very Important Questions
By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts
Adrien Brody sat down with The Times to answer our Very Important Questions about making beats, the World Series, his latest film “The Brutalist” and more.

According to A24 , “The Brutalist” follows “visionary architect László Toth,” played by Brody, “who escapes post-war Europe and arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…”

“The Brutalist” is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

