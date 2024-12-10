LA Times Today: Just one mutation can make H5N1 bird flu a threat to humans, California researchers say

The H5N1 bird flu virus has sickened chickens and dairy cows across California. Store shelves have been emptied of contaminated dairy products. We know the virus is able to jump from one species to another, so will widespread human infections be next?



Susanne Rust covers environmental issues for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.