LA Times Today: These are some of the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In such a diverse city like Los Angeles, it’s hard to choose the very best restaurant the city has to offer. But each year, the L.A. Times food team finds the 101 best restaurants, spanning several cultures, cuisines and price points.