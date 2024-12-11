LA Times Today: Why the Forest Service is encouraging people to cut Christmas trees on public lands (with permits)

The National Forest Service really does encourage us to skip the Christmas tree lots and head out into nature to cut down our own trees, but you need a permit and the correct forest.



L.A. Times environmental health and science writer Noah Haggerty has the dos and don’ts of chopping down your own Christmas tree.