LA Times Today: Israel targets Syrian military bases and arsenals before new leaders can take them over

Israeli forces destroyed Syria’s navy overnight, just days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Weapons and chemical stockpiles also targeted, Israel says, to prevent them from falling into the hands of rebels who toppled the 50-year dictatorship of the al-Assad family.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos is in Syria as the situation develops by the hour.