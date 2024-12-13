Post-it notes become works of art at this Sawtelle gallery

Giant Robot’s GR2 Gallery curated thousands of Post-it note art pieces for its 20th annual Post It Show

Nearly 2,000 humdrum Post-it notes were relieved from duty and showcased Saturday at Giant Robot’s 20th annual Post It Show.



Dozens of people lined up for a chance to view or purchase the pieces created by hundreds of contributing artists. The show was curated and co-founded by Giant Robot co-founder Eric Nakamura and artist Mark Todd.



A second showing (with new pieces from sold-out artists) comes to Giant Robot’s GR2 Gallery in Sawtelle on Saturday. The price for entry: a toy donation that’ll make its way into the hands of underserved children in the community.



L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with Nakamura to learn more about the annual community art event.