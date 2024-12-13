Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:21
Ryan Destiny on training for “The Fire Inside”
Entertainment & Arts

Ryan Destiny on training for “The Fire Inside”

By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts
Share via
Ryan Destiny describes her intense training regimen and the challenges of making boxing movie “The Fire Inside” on the latest episode of The Envelope video podcast.“This is a kind of an inspirational sports drama,” says The Times’ Mark Olsen.

“Ryan plays Claressa Shields, who won the gold medal for women’s boxing at the 2012 Olympics in London. And it costars Brian Tyree Henry as her coach. The film is the feature directing debut of Rachel Morrison, who’s an Oscar-nominated cinematographer. And also the screenplay is written by Barry Jenkins, an Oscar winner, of course, for ‘Moonlight.’”

“For Ryan, who has had some roles on television and been in a couple of smaller films, this is really her first major film role. She’s already been nominated to both the Gotham Awards and the Spirit Awards, and it’s really pushing her forward. So it’s a very exciting moment for her.”Later in the episode, Sean Baker and Mikey Madison explain how they fine-tuned the action, comedy and drama of “Anora.”
Entertainment & Arts
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement