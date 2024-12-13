Ryan Destiny on training for “The Fire Inside”

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Ryan Destiny describes her intense training regimen and the challenges of making boxing movie “The Fire Inside” on the latest episode of The Envelope video podcast.“This is a kind of an inspirational sports drama,” says The Times’ Mark Olsen.



“Ryan plays Claressa Shields, who won the gold medal for women’s boxing at the 2012 Olympics in London. And it costars Brian Tyree Henry as her coach. The film is the feature directing debut of Rachel Morrison, who’s an Oscar-nominated cinematographer. And also the screenplay is written by Barry Jenkins, an Oscar winner, of course, for ‘Moonlight.’”



“For Ryan, who has had some roles on television and been in a couple of smaller films, this is really her first major film role. She’s already been nominated to both the Gotham Awards and the Spirit Awards, and it’s really pushing her forward. So it’s a very exciting moment for her.”Later in the episode, Sean Baker and Mikey Madison explain how they fine-tuned the action, comedy and drama of “Anora.”