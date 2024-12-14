Demi Moore answers Very Important Questions

The radiant Demi Moore (and Pilaf!) sat down with The Times to answer Very Important Questions about living forever, endless shrimp, her film “The Substance” and more!



In “The Substance,” writer-director Coralie Fargeat’s blood-soaked fable about fear and self-loathing in Hollywood, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a faded star who submits to a back-alley rejuvenation regime to reset her career. Soon, Elisabeth has a clone, Sue (Margaret Qualley), young and taut. They have to switch places every seven days in order to make the weird science work.