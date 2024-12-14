Sebastian Stan on The Envelope Actors Roundtable

Sebastian Stan on why he said yes to playing Donald Trump in “The Apprentice”:



“There’s something about when you get older. You want to be part of a meaningful work. You’re part of something that could stand the test of time. You’re adding to a conversation. You’re reflecting these times that we’re in no matter how uncomfortable they are.”



Stan joins Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Peter Saarsgard, Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin on The Envelope Actors Roundtable.