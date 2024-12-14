Sebastian Stan on The Envelope Actors Roundtable
Share via
Sebastian Stan on why he said yes to playing Donald Trump in “The Apprentice”:
“There’s something about when you get older. You want to be part of a meaningful work. You’re part of something that could stand the test of time. You’re adding to a conversation. You’re reflecting these times that we’re in no matter how uncomfortable they are.”
Stan joins Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Peter Saarsgard, Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin on The Envelope Actors Roundtable.
“There’s something about when you get older. You want to be part of a meaningful work. You’re part of something that could stand the test of time. You’re adding to a conversation. You’re reflecting these times that we’re in no matter how uncomfortable they are.”
Stan joins Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Peter Saarsgard, Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin on The Envelope Actors Roundtable.