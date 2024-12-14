Colman Domigo on The Envelope Actors Roundtable

Colman Domingo on playing John “Divine G” Whitfield, the real-life inspiration for Domingo’s character in “Sing Sing”: “I wanted to make sure that what I care about, and I care deeply about is how Black and Brown men are perceived in this country and how I can be that change because that’s what he was doing on the inside.”



Domingo joins Kieran Culkin, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody and Peter Saarsgard on The Envelope Actors Roundtable.