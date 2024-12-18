Kate Winslet answers Very Important Questions

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The door from “Titanic,” terrifying accents and her latest film, “Lee”: Kate Winslet sat down with The Times to answer some Very Important Questions.



In “Lee,” Winslet plays the famed photographer Lee Miller, an American model and fine art photographer turned WWII reporter for Vogue who captured some of the most indelible images of the Holocaust. Lee was just nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe (Motion Picture - Drama) for her work in the film.



Winslet, who produced “Lee” in addition to starring in it, spent nine years developing the project, working with Antony Penrose, Miller’s son and the author of the book “The Lives of Lee Miller.” “Lee” also stars Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Marion Cotillard and Andrea Riseborough.