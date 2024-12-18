Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:21
Kate Winslet answers Very Important Questions
Entertainment & Arts

Kate Winslet answers Very Important Questions

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nicholas Ducassi
Share via
The door from “Titanic,” terrifying accents and her latest film, “Lee”: Kate Winslet sat down with The Times to answer some Very Important Questions.

In “Lee,” Winslet plays the famed photographer Lee Miller, an American model and fine art photographer turned WWII reporter for Vogue who captured some of the most indelible images of the Holocaust. Lee was just nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe (Motion Picture - Drama) for her work in the film.

Winslet, who produced “Lee” in addition to starring in it, spent nine years developing the project, working with Antony Penrose, Miller’s son and the author of the book “The Lives of Lee Miller.” “Lee” also stars Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Marion Cotillard and Andrea Riseborough.
Entertainment & ArtsAwards
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Advertisement