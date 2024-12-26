Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:19
Here’s how organists accompany silent films at this historic L.A. theater
Entertainment & Arts

Here’s how organists accompany silent films at this historic L.A. theater

Old Town Music Hall, home to the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ, has presented countless silent films and cartoons to its modern audiences, and usually without reading sheet music.

By Safi Nazzal
Share via
For over half a century, Old Town Music Hall has performed live musical accompaniments to silent films, cartoons, and sing-alongs, while housing their behemoth mainstay, the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ.

L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal took a look back at the silent era and spoke with house organist Randy Woltz on the art form and its timelessness at the El Segundo theater.
Entertainment & Arts
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement