Here’s how organists accompany silent films at this historic L.A. theater

Old Town Music Hall, home to the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ, has presented countless silent films and cartoons to its modern audiences, and usually without reading sheet music.

For over half a century, Old Town Music Hall has performed live musical accompaniments to silent films, cartoons, and sing-alongs, while housing their behemoth mainstay, the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ.



L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal took a look back at the silent era and spoke with house organist Randy Woltz on the art form and its timelessness at the El Segundo theater.