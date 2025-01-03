LA Times Today: A look at what’s in store for Hollywood in 2025
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
January may be the dead of winter, but in L.A. it marks the start of a different season: awards! From the Grammys to the Oscars, there’s no shortage of entertainment news in the new year.
L.A. Times deputy entertainment editor, Matt Brennan joined Lisa McRee with a look at what’s in store for Hollywood in 2025.
L.A. Times deputy entertainment editor, Matt Brennan joined Lisa McRee with a look at what’s in store for Hollywood in 2025.