LA Times Today: The future of green energy under Trump

2025 will likely bring changes to America’s environmental policies. The Biden White House is rushing to fund clean energy projects in its final days. But President-elect Trump is promising to “drill, baby, drill.”



L.A. Times environmental columnist Sammy Roth says Trump may not be able to stop green energy, but he can slow it down.